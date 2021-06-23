AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $264.88

AO World plc (LON:AO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.88 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 239.20 ($3.13). AO World shares last traded at GBX 241.20 ($3.15), with a volume of 1,176,322 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.58. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

