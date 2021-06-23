Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $46,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

