ArdCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $132,930.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. ArdCoin has a market cap of $18.06 million and $132,930.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00649615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00077744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038869 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

