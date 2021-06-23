ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $381,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.62. 10,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,948. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.60 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,435. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.