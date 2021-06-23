ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 114.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. 28,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.