ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,243,602 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $707,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,023,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.94. 55,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,115. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.79.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

