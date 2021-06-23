ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 4,030,310 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,541,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,030,310 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 14.92% of Cerus worth $153,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 103.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 36,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

