ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.36 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

