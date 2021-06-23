ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.97.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

