ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,507 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GP Strategies worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1,031.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies Co. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

