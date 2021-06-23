Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARESF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

