Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 15,600 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ASAN opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Asana by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

