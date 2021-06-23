ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASAZY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

