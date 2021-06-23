Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

