ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Trading 6.7% Higher

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.02. 1,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,259,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 million, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.