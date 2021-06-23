Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARRWU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Shares of ARRWU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

