Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 347,404 NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,085,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NGAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,391. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.