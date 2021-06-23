Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 347,404 NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,085,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,391. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGAC. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

