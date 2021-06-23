Atalaya Capital Management LP Has $1 Million Stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Atalaya Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings III were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

LCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 7,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,655. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

