Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $7.90 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000. Goal Acquisitions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

PUCKU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,917. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $104,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 239,030 shares of company stock worth $2,447,523.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

