Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $976,000 in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.99% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEPW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000.

NASDAQ OEPW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

