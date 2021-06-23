Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $482,000 Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

