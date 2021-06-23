Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

NASDAQ FRWAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

