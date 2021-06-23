Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes $4.98 Million Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Golden Arrow Merger makes up about 1.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAMCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of GAMCU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

