Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 3.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 28,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 683,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of research firms have commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.