Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.