AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,696,793. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

