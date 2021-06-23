Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.39

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 1142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

