Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 37,861 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. 35,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

