Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 7,637 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.28% of Albemarle worth $47,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

