Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 913,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 1.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Twitter were worth $58,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 150,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,918,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

