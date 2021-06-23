Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 14,079 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.11% of International Paper worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

IP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. 14,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

