Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 54,481 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,481 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.09. 7,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.83. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

