Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,958. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

