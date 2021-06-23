Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CEL-SCI worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $910.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.24.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

