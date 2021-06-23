Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,334,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after buying an additional 245,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

