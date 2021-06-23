Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

