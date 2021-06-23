Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $197.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.