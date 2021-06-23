Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,943 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,943 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

