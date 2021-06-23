Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of -154.26, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.