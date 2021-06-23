Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

HSY opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.33. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

