Aviva PLC Buys 457 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $215.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

