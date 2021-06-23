Aviva PLC Grows Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 217.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR opened at $224.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,040.46 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

