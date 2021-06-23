Avram A. Glazer Acquires 11,588 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 11,588 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HCHC opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

