AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

