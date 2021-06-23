Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 10,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

