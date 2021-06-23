Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million.

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.