B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,551,550 Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,551,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Marchex accounts for approximately 0.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 108,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,999. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

