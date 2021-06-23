B. Riley Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Select Energy Services comprises 0.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WTTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

WTTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 8,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,973. The company has a market capitalization of $701.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

