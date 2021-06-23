Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 328.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,214 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

