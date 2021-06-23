Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

